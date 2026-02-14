3 killed in fuel tanker explosion in Ghana

+ ↺ − 16 px

Three people were confirmed dead and dozens of others injured in a fuel tanker explosion on Saturday along the Accra-Kumasi highway in Ghana's Eastern Region, police said.

Eastern South Regional Police Commander and Deputy Commissioner of Police George Bossman Ohene-Boadi said a fuel tanker had broken down on the stretch of the highway. Some unauthorized individuals reportedly attempted to siphon fuel from the tanker, creating highly flammable conditions that led to an explosion, News.az reports, citing Xinhua.

The blaze engulfed the tanker, a bus, a pick-up vehicle, a saloon car, and several motorbikes, all of which were destroyed.

Ohene-Boadi said police officers were deployed to prevent residents from approaching the scene, and investigations are underway to determine the exact cause of the incident.

Some of the injured victims have been transported to a government hospital for treatment, according to police.

