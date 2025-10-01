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Taylor Greene
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Former US Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene has warned that deploying American troops into Iran could trigger political upheaval in the United States, escalating internal divisions over foreign policy.18 May 2026-16:13
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U.S. Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene announced Friday that she will resign from Congress early next year, citing a public split with President Donald Trump and growing frustration with what she called Washington’s “Political Industrial Complex.”22 Nov 2025-10:47
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