US Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene to resign from Congress amid feud with Trump

U.S. Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene announced Friday that she will resign from Congress early next year, citing a public split with President Donald Trump and growing frustration with what she called Washington’s “Political Industrial Complex.”

Greene, a Republican representing Georgia’s 14th District, said her final day in the House will be Jan. 5, ending her term halfway through its third cycle, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

In a lengthy statement shared on X, Greene said she had “always represented the common American man and woman,” but argued that both major parties had failed to deliver real change. She pointed to rising national debt, high living costs and the influence of corporate and global interests as signs of a broken system.

Once one of Trump’s strongest allies and a prominent figure within the MAGA movement, Greene recently clashed with the president over the release of Justice Department files related to Jeffrey Epstein. Trump withdrew his endorsement earlier this month, publicly labeling Greene “wacky” and “ranting,” and urging primary challengers to oppose her in Georgia.

Greene accused Trump of attempting to block full disclosure of the Epstein records, calling the dispute the central reason for their rupture.

“I refuse to be a ‘battered wife’ hoping it all goes away and gets better,” she wrote, adding that she would not force her district to endure a bitter primary battle with a president she once supported.

Greene said years of “personal attacks, death threats, [and] lawfare” had taken a toll on her and her family. She argued that political change must come from ordinary Americans rather than Washington insiders.

“Until then I’m going back to the people I love, to live life to the fullest as I always have, and look forward to a new path ahead,” she said.

Reacting to the announcement, Trump told ABC News the decision was “great news for the country,” adding, “I think she should be happy.”

