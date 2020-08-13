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Technical Cooperation
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The recent meetings between Azerbaijan and Armenia are being assessed as an important stage in the normalisation of relations. These discussions signal a transition from political statements to more practical and technical cooperation. In particular, the talks on the delimitation of the state border indicate that the parties are focused on achieving concrete results.05 May 2026-13:17
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During Thursday's Cabinet session, the Armenian government decided that the Ministry of Defense will sign a technical-military cooperation agreement with Poland's Ministry of National Defense.19 Feb 2026-18:40
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The Azerbaijan Institute of Metrology (AzMİ), under the State Antimonopoly Service and Consumer Market Control, and the Swiss Federal Institute of Metrology (METAS) have signed an agreement to expand scientific and technical cooperation.01 Nov 2025-15:47
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Colonel General Karim Valiyev, First Deputy Minister of Defense and Chief of the General Staff of the Azerbaijan Army, met with a delegation led by General Daniel Zmeko, Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Slovakia, in Baku on October 9 to discuss developing defense cooperation between the two countries.09 Oct 2025-18:18
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During a visit by a delegation from the Republic of Tajikistan to Belarus, a plenary session of the intergovernmental commission on military-technical cooperation was held.23 Jul 2025-22:14
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Multiple meetings focused on advancing military-technical cooperation are occurring at the Baku Expo Center as part of the 5th Anniversary Azerbaijan Defense International Exhibition (ADEX), News.Az reports via the Ministry of Defense.25 Sep 2024-20:04
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Azerbaijan's Defense Minister, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov, met with a delegation headed by Lieutenant General Yusuf Jamal, Director General of Pakistan's Strategic Plans Division, during the 5th Anniversary Azerbaijan International Defense Exhibition (ADEX) in Baku on Wednesday, News.Az reports.25 Sep 2024-18:58
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