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WHO suspends Gaza evacuations following staff death
07 Apr 2026-23:51
WHO is preparing for a nuclear war in the Middle East
22 Mar 2026-20:56
WHO Director-General expresses gratitude to Azerbaijani President
12 Mar 2026-15:45
Azerbaijan, WHO hail successful partnership
19 Jan 2026-20:42
WHO Chief urges countries to accept Gaza medical evacuees -
VIDEO
13 Sep 2025-13:38
WHO chief congratulates Azerbaijani president on Baku-Yerevan agreement
16 Aug 2025-12:07
WHO chief says ‘he narrowly escaped death’ in Israeli strikes on Yemen airport
28 Dec 2024-17:35
WHO urges global action to eliminate cervical cancer
19 Nov 2024-17:26
WHO declares Egypt ‘malaria free’
21 Oct 2024-09:38
WHO chief says mpox virus ‘controllable’, urges global action
24 Aug 2024-11:56
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