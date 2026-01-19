Azerbaijan, WHO hail successful partnership

+ ↺ − 16 px

On January 19, President Ilham Aliyev of Azerbaijan met with Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, the Director-General of the World Health Organization (WHO), in Davos.

During the conversation, the parties fondly recalled their previous meetings, News.Az reports, citing AZERTAC.

They emphasized the successful cooperation between Azerbaijan and the World Health Organization, and highlighted Azerbaijan's support for the organization's projects in various regions of the world. In this context, they touched upon Azerbaijan's voluntary financial assistance to a number of countries during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The meeting included an exchange of views on the prospects for cooperation between Azerbaijan and the World Health Organization.

