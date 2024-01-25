- News
- Territories Liberated
Tag:
Territories Liberated
-
According to the State Committee for Affairs of Refugees and Internally Displaced Persons, 266 families—totaling 963 individuals—were resettled in Azerbaijan's liberated territories in August 2025.29 Aug 2025-18:05
-
-
-
-
The Forum for Cooperation between Azerbaijani NGOs, organized by the Agency for State Support of Non-Governmental Organizations jointly with the Azerbaijan National NGO Forum, will begin at the Zangilan Congress Center on June 24, News.az reports.22 Jun 2024-23:17
-
-
Deputy Chairman of the Board of Azerbaijan's Mine Action Agency Samir Poladov has met with a delegation led by the head of the Azerbaijan Society operating in Maine (USA), Tarlan Ahmadov, News.az quotes ANAMA.as saying.21 May 2024-21:16
-
-
According to calculations by the Interfax-Azerbaijan news agency, based on data from the Italian Ministry of Environment and Energy Security, in 2023 Azerbaijan supplied about 11.3 million tons of oil to Italy, which is 25% more than in 2022.17 May 2024-00:10
-
-
Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, and Aleksandr Lukashenko, President of the Republic of Belarus, made press statements.16 May 2024-21:17
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-