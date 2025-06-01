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Tag:
Testing
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Estonia is set to establish a state-of-the-art drone testing facility, known as the Estonian Drone Sandbox, with an investment of €7 million.05 May 2026-14:05
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China has formally denounced a sweeping move by United States regulators to prohibit Chinese laboratories from testing and certifying electronic equipment destined for the American market.01 May 2026-10:44
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France has sharply criticised the International Olympic Committee over its decision to introduce genetic testing for women’s events, calling the move a “step backwards.”27 Mar 2026-15:35
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Iran has sharply condemned US President Donald Trump’s call to restart nuclear weapons testing, calling the move “regressive” and “irresponsible.”31 Oct 2025-09:03
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U.S. President Donald Trump on Thursday directed the Pentagon to resume nuclear weapons testing “on an equal basis,” citing similar programs conducted by other countries.30 Oct 2025-10:07
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OpenAI announced on Tuesday that it will acquire Statsig, a product-testing startup, in an all-stock deal valued at around $1.1 billion, based on OpenAI’s current $300 billion valuation.02 Sep 2025-00:46
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World Boxing's president has apologised after Olympic champion Iman Khelif was singled out in the governing body's announcement to make sex testing mandatory.04 Jun 2025-14:45
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