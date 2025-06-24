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Thailand Cambodia Border Dispute
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Cambodia’s Prime Minister, Hun Manet, has nominated U.S. President Donald Trump for the Nobel Peace Prize, praising his "extraordinary statesmanship" in resolving a border dispute between Cambodia and Thailand.07 Aug 2025-21:58
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Thailand has turned down offers of third-party mediation to end its escalating conflict with Cambodia, saying it prefers to resolve the crisis through direct bilateral talks.25 Jul 2025-13:12
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Thailand has closed its border to almost all travelers from Cambodia as diplomatic tensions escalate over a territorial dispute between the two neighboring Southeast Asian countries.24 Jun 2025-22:46
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Cambodia announced on Monday that it will file a complaint with the International Court of Justice (ICJ) regarding ongoing border disputes with Thailand.02 Jun 2025-11:12
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