NBA: Thunder’s unbeaten run ends as Blazers pull off stunning comeback

The Oklahoma City Thunder’s perfect start to the NBA season came to a dramatic end as the Portland Trail Blazers rallied from 22 points down to claim a thrilling 121-119 victory.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander continued his elite form, scoring a game-high 35 points and extending his streak of 20+ point games to 81, the third-longest in NBA history. But despite his efforts, the Thunder’s eight-game winning run — the league’s last unbeaten streak — was snapped, News.Az reports, citing BBC.

For Portland, Jerami Grant shone off the bench with 20 points, while Deni Avdija led the team with 26 and Jrue Holiday added 22 to seal a statement win.

Luka Dončić edged Victor Wembanyama as the Los Angeles Lakers beat the San Antonio Spurs 118–116.

The Brooklyn Nets picked up their first win of the season, overcoming the injury-hit Indiana Pacers 112–103.

Nikola Jokić recorded yet another triple-double in the Denver Nuggets’ 122–112 victory over the Miami Heat.

The New York Knicks exploded for 83 second-half points to crush the Minnesota Timberwolves 137–114.

