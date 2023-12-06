Lionel Messi named Time Magazine's 'Athlete of the Year'

+ ↺ − 16 px

Lionel Messi was named Time Magazine's "Athlete Of The Year" after delivering Argentina their first FIFA World Cup since 1986 amongst other achievements in the sport of soccer, News.Az reports citing Marca.

His efforts won him his eighth career Ballon d'Or award, a record, and now he caps off 2023 by claiming the coveted Time Magazine award that has previously heralded athletes such as LeBron James, Aaron Judge and Simone Biles.

The 36-year-old Argentine became world champion in Qatar in December 2022 after scoring seven goals, including two in the final against France, to finally emulate Diego Maradona and secure his status as the greatest player of all time.

La Pulga also produced three assists (the most in the tournament), created the second most chances and won five "Player of the Match" awards, including in the final, the most of any player as he completed soccer.

Domestically, he scored 16 goals and produced 16 assists for Paris Saint-Germain in Ligue 1 as he speared them onto the title with some big, late goals.

Whilst he also added an extra goal in the Trophee des Champions. In UEFA's Champions League, the highest standard of club competition in Europe, he produced four goals and four assists in seven games.

He then swapped PSG for MLS club Inter Miami, owned by David Beckham, in the summer to pursue his career in the United States in a media coup that is still generating interest, but even there his legacy isn't limited to the impact of his aura.

He produced a goal and two assists in six MLS games but critically scored 10 times in the Leagues Cup and produced an extra assist as he drove Inter Miami to their first ever trophy, as they won the final 10-9 on penalties against Nashville SC. He also added two assists in the final of the US Open Cup but Inter Miami couldn't win the title.

