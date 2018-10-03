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Paris Saint-Germain have been crowned UEFA Champions League champions after successfully defending their European title, becoming only the second club in the Champions League era to retain the trophy after Real Madrid.30 May 2026-23:01
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Sean Strickland reclaimed the UFC middleweight championship after defeating previously unbeaten Khamzat Chimaev by split decision in the main event of UFC 328 in Newark, New Jersey.11 May 2026-10:17
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The Premier League title race has once again become one of the biggest stories in global sports after dramatic results, intense competition and growing pressure on the league’s biggest clubs pushed football related searches to massive levels worldwide during May 2026.06 May 2026-12:48
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Argentine performer Flor Vigna claimed the Super Featherweight championship at the Supernova Genesis event after defeating Mexican streamer Alana Flores in a closely contested bout at Arena Ciudad de México on April 26, 2026.27 Apr 2026-12:20
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Sam Darnold threw three touchdown passes, the Seattle Seahawks’ “Dark Side” defense delivered a decisive fourth-down stop, and Seattle advanced to the Super Bowl with a dramatic 31–27 victory over the Los Angeles Rams in the NFC Championship Game on Sunday.26 Jan 2026-09:22
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No. 10 Miami advanced to the College Football Playoff national championship game with a 31-27 victory over No. 6 Ole Miss on Thursday, marking the Hurricanes’ third consecutive win as a lower-ranked team in the playoff.09 Jan 2026-09:52
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British UFC heavyweight Tom Aspinall is back in the Octagon this Saturday, facing French challenger Ciryl Gane for the undisputed heavyweight championship at UFC 321 in Abu Dhabi, News.Az reports, citing ESPN.22 Oct 2025-12:32
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Japan’s Connor O’Leary captured his first World Championship Tour title at the Corona Open J-Bay in South Africa on Friday, defeating world number one Yago Dora in the final. O’Leary delivered the event’s only perfect 10-point ride in the semi-finals, eliminating three-time J-Bay champion Filipe Toledo before dominating the final with a two-wave total of 15.67 to Dora’s 14.23.19 Jul 2025-13:31
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As the future of the UFC heavyweight division remains uncertain, pressure is mounting on the organization to strip Jon Jones of his title.20 Jun 2025-11:33
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