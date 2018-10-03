Japan’s Connor O’Leary captured his first World Championship Tour title at the Corona Open J-Bay in South Africa on Friday, defeating world number one Yago Dora in the final. O’Leary delivered the event’s only perfect 10-point ride in the semi-finals, eliminating three-time J-Bay champion Filipe Toledo before dominating the final with a two-wave total of 15.67 to Dora’s 14.23.

19 Jul 2025-13:31