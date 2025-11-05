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Ryanair, Transavia, other budget airlines slash flights as fuel costs surge
28 Apr 2026-12:08
Transavia flight from Paris to Lanzarote makes emergency landing in Biarritz
05 Nov 2025-15:29
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