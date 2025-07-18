Yandex metrika counter

Syria set to redeploy troops in Suwayda

Syria set to redeploy troops in Suwayda
Photo: Anadolu Agency

Syria’s Interior Ministry has announced that security forces are preparing to redeploy in the Suwayda province to restore order following renewed clashes between Druze and Bedouin tribes.

A source at the ministry says that decision has been made after appeals from locals for help, News.Az reports, citing Al Jazeera.

Suwayda province is yet again a battleground.

Bedouin tribes decided to launch an attack on a Druze faction, the Suwayda Military Council, who they accuse of carrying out violations and abuses against civilians following the withdrawal of government troops earlier this week.


News.Az 

honor Patriotic War martyrs

