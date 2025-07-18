Syria set to redeploy troops in Suwayda

+ ↺ − 16 px

Syria’s Interior Ministry has announced that security forces are preparing to redeploy in the Suwayda province to restore order following renewed clashes between Druze and Bedouin tribes.

A source at the ministry says that decision has been made after appeals from locals for help, News.Az reports, citing Al Jazeera.

Suwayda province is yet again a battleground.

Bedouin tribes decided to launch an attack on a Druze faction, the Suwayda Military Council, who they accuse of carrying out violations and abuses against civilians following the withdrawal of government troops earlier this week.

