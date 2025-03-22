Azerbaijan donates 10 KamAZ fire trucks to Kyrgyzstan

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan's Ministry of Emergency Situations has provided Kyrgyzstan with a donation of 10 KamAZ fire trucks.

The vehicles were transferred free of charge in line with an order from Azerbaijan's President Ilham Aliyev, News.Az reports.

The humanitarian aid was shipped from the Baku International Sea Trade Port.

The fire trucks are equipped with all necessary technical specifications to effectively combat fires and will enhance the material and technical base of Kyrgyzstan's Ministry of Emergency Situations.

News.Az