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Trump Iran Deal
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South Korean President said that U.S. President Donald Trump intends to shift his attention to North Korea’s nuclear program after Washington reached an agreement with Iran.19 Jun 2026-15:26
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Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Seyyed Mojtaba Khamenei has said Iranian officials made extensive efforts out of compassion and goodwill to reach a memorandum of understanding with the United States, while the American president acted out of desperation, using various leverage points.19 Jun 2026-11:13
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The memorandum of understanding between Iran and the United States has now been formally signed by the presidents of both countries, with the text finalised and the agreement officially entering into force, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei announced on Wednesday.18 Jun 2026-10:31
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Oil prices fell after the United States and Iran signed an interim deal to reopen the Strait of Hormuz and launch 60 days of final negotiations. But major risks remain.18 Jun 2026-10:17
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A peace agreement between the United States and Iran is expected to be signed in Geneva on June 19. The world is watching that day with both anticipation and concern. In recent months, there have been repeated claims that the sides were just one step away from signing a peace deal, only for the process to be followed by an exchange of accusations, a flood of fake reports online — and then nothing.16 Jun 2026-11:36
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U.S. President Donald Trump arrived in the French Alps on Monday for the G7 summit following a newly announced U.S.–Iran peace agreement, which is expected to be a central topic of discussion with European leaders.15 Jun 2026-22:32
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Iran has rejected statements by United States President Donald Trump and Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif that an initial ceasefire and peace agreement would be signed on Sunday, June 14, according to Iranian officials.14 Jun 2026-11:24
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President Donald Trump said on Monday he believed a nuclear deal the U.S. is currently negotiating with Iranwill be better than a 2015 international agreement to curb Tehran's nuclear program.20 Apr 2026-22:32
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Pete Hegseth, the US Defense Secretary, said Monday that the United States is keeping all options open while pressing Iran to negotiate a deal, emphasizing that President Donald Trump prefers a diplomatic solution.24 Feb 2026-11:56
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