Pentagon: “Everything on table” as US urges Iran deal

Hegseth stated: “Our job is to provide options, and we will have options for the president should Iran decide not to take a deal. Everything is on the table.” He noted that while military action is possible, the US hopes for a successful agreement, News.Az reports, citing Turkish media.

Trump later addressed media reports suggesting the Joint Chiefs advised against military strikes, calling them “100 percent incorrect” and reaffirmed that any decision rests with him.

Delegations from the US and Iran are scheduled to meet in Geneva on Thursday to continue discussions over a potential nuclear deal amid rising regional tensions and speculation of conflict.