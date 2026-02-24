Yandex metrika counter

Pentagon: “Everything on table” as US urges Iran deal

  • Politics
  • Share
Pentagon: “Everything on table” as US urges Iran deal
Photo: Getty Images

Pete Hegseth, the US Defense Secretary, said Monday that the United States is keeping all options open while pressing Iran to negotiate a deal, emphasizing that President Donald Trump prefers a diplomatic solution.

Hegseth stated: “Our job is to provide options, and we will have options for the president should Iran decide not to take a deal. Everything is on the table.” He noted that while military action is possible, the US hopes for a successful agreement, News.Az reports, citing Turkish media.

Trump later addressed media reports suggesting the Joint Chiefs advised against military strikes, calling them “100 percent incorrect” and reaffirmed that any decision rests with him.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

Delegations from the US and Iran are scheduled to meet in Geneva on Thursday to continue discussions over a potential nuclear deal amid rising regional tensions and speculation of conflict.

 
 
 

News.Az 

By Aysel Mammadzada

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      