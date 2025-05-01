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Truth
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I’m at the White House where the president will shortly invite us, the White House pool reporters and cameras, into the Oval Office for an event with representatives from pharmaceutical company Regeneron.23 Apr 2026-23:17
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In a rare 1994 interview that continues to resonate decades later, Apple co-founder Steve Jobs revealed a fundamental shift in perspective that he believed separated those who merely exist from those who change the world.14 Apr 2026-12:04
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U.S. Vice President JD Vance will focus on investigating fraud in Democratic-led states, according to President Donald Trump.03 Apr 2026-17:44
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Former U.S. trade representative Robert Lighthizer has resigned from the board of Trump Media & Technology Group, according to a regulatory filing.07 Mar 2026-10:46
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Trump Media & Technology Group (DJT.O), opens new tab said on Friday it is in discussions with TAE Technologies and Texas Ventures Acquisition III about spinning off businesses including Truth Social into a new publicly traded company.27 Feb 2026-23:17
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U.S. President Donald Trump on Friday called for a one-year cap on credit card interest rates at 10%, saying Americans have been “ripped off” by credit card companies. He announced the move on Truth Social but did not provide details on how it would be enforced or whether legislation would back it.10 Jan 2026-13:58
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President Donald Trump stirred controversy on Sunday by posting an AI-generated video depicting former President Barack Obama being arrested to the soundtrack of "YMCA."21 Jul 2025-09:44
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