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Turkish Cyprus
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A diplomatic dispute has emerged between Türkiye and Greek Cyprus over participation in a United Nations climate event, following a protest lodged during a promotional meeting in New York.13 Apr 2026-13:06
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A defense ministry source stated on Saturday that Türkiye is considering deploying F-16 fighter jets to the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC).07 Mar 2026-18:26
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Bahar Muradova, chairperson of Azerbaijan’s State Committee for Family, Women and Children’s Affairs, met with Oguzhan Hasipoğlu, Minister of Labour and Social Security of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC), on Thursday to discuss the development of bilateral relations.04 Dec 2025-22:05
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On Thursday, Türkiye's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan hosted an official welcoming ceremony at the presidential palace in Ankara for Tufan Erhurman, the newly elected president of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus.13 Nov 2025-19:47
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President of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) Ersin Tatar arrived in Azerbaijan on October 6 to attend the 12th Summit of the Council of Heads of State of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS).06 Oct 2025-13:40
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President of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus on Tuesday made a phone call to Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev.03 Sep 2024-17:55
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Türkiye’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has announced Ankara’s readiness to build a naval base in Northern Cyprus if necessary, News.Az reports citing Turkish media.22 Jul 2024-12:08
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Türkiye's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan arrived on Saturday in the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) to attend events marking the 50th anniversary of the Cyprus Peace Operation, known as Peace and Freedom Day, Anadolu Agency reports.20 Jul 2024-13:26
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President of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus Ersin Tatar arrived in the Fuzuli district to attend the Informal Summit of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS), News.Az reports.05 Jul 2024-14:03
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