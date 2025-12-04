Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijan, TRNC explore cooperation on family, women, and children issues

Photo: Azertac

Bahar Muradova, chairperson of Azerbaijan’s State Committee for Family, Women and Children’s Affairs, met with Oguzhan Hasipoğlu, Minister of Labour and Social Security of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC), on Thursday to discuss the development of bilateral relations.

Muradova outlined Azerbaijan’s family policies, including efforts to support women’s social and economic empowerment and to strengthen child protection, News.Az reports, citing local media. She highlighted legislative measures addressing early and consanguineous marriages, programmes promoting gender equality, and initiatives supporting girls’ education, noting that Azerbaijan is ready to share its experience in these areas.

Hasipoğlu presented the TRNC’s social protection initiatives, emphasising projects aimed at increasing women’s employment and strengthening their professional and entrepreneurial skills. He also proposed future joint initiatives and deeper cooperation to enhance the protection of women’s and children’s rights.

The sides also discussed planned areas of cooperation for the coming period.


