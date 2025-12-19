Trump urges Ukraine to act fast as peace talks intensify

+ ↺ − 16 px

U.S. President Donald Trump said he hopes Ukraine will “move quickly” as diplomatic efforts to end Russia’s war continue, signaling urgency ahead of a new round of talks involving American and Ukrainian officials.

Speaking to reporters in the Oval Office on Dec. 18, Trump commented on an upcoming meeting in Florida focused on Ukraine, suggesting negotiations may be approaching a critical stage, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

“They’re getting close to something, but I hope Ukraine moves quickly,” Trump said, adding that delays could affect Moscow’s position. “Every time they take too much time, then Russia changes their mind.”

Trump also said there was a possibility of progress in the near term. “There’s a chance we can get this done, maybe soon,” he noted.

The remarks come as Ukrainian delegations are set to travel to the United States on Dec. 19–20 for meetings with U.S. officials aimed at advancing peace efforts. President Volodymyr Zelensky said the discussions will center on a 20-point peace plan, including security guarantees, postwar reconstruction, and related political and legal steps.

European officials may also take part in the talks, according to Kyiv, underscoring the international scope of the diplomatic push.

The renewed engagement reflects a broader U.S.-led effort to broker a settlement between Kyiv and Moscow, even as significant differences remain on core issues such as territorial control, security assurances, and the terms of any ceasefire.

News.Az