Ukraine peace talks at critical point, says Finland’s Stubb

Finnish President Alexander Stubb says negotiations aimed at ending the war in Ukraine have reached a critical stage, while noting that a peace agreement may be closer than at any time in the past four years.

Speaking in an interview with the Dutch broadcaster Buitenhof, Stubb said the United States, Ukraine and European partners are currently working on three key documents. These include a 20-point framework peace plan, a separate agreement on security guarantees for Ukraine, and a document focused on the country’s post-war reconstruction, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

“I think we are at a critical moment in negotiations for peace, and at the same time, we are probably closer to a peace agreement than we have been any time during these four years,” Stubb said.

Despite the progress, the Finnish president warned that Russia remains the main security threat to Europe and the wider Western world. He also cautioned that any eventual peace deal is likely to involve compromise and may fall short of what many would consider fully fair.

Stubb acknowledged his disappointment with the initial version of the peace plan and said it is unrealistic to expect all long-standing demands for a just settlement to be met. He added that Finland could contribute to Ukraine’s future security guarantees, citing its strong defense capabilities.

The peace plan, initially drafted by the United States, has been revised over the past month after criticism that it favored Russia. It has since been reduced from 28 points to 20. Territorial issues, particularly the future of the Donbas region, remain the most contentious, with Ukraine rejecting proposals to cede territory.

According to sources cited by The Wall Street Journal, Washington aims to reach a peace agreement by the end of 2025, as talks intensify among Kyiv, its Western allies, and mediators.

