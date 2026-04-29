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Understanding
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Astrological forecasts for Pisces on April 29 2026 suggest a day shaped by intuition, emotional awareness, and creative thinking. Analysts note that Pisces individuals may feel more sensitive than usual, making it important to balance instincts with practical judgment.29 Apr 2026-16:30
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India and South Korea have deepened their strategic partnership by signing a series of Memoranda of Understanding across multiple sectors, signaling a renewed push toward economic cooperation, technological collaboration, and cultural exchange.21 Apr 2026-10:46
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Türkiye and Jordan signed a memorandum of understanding during the Türkiye–Jordan Joint Economic Commission (JEC) meeting in Amman, which was attended by the trade ministers of both countries.28 Oct 2025-18:06
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Azerbaijan Railways (ADY) and China's Xi'an Port have signed a Memorandum of Understanding to boost cooperation in the oil, gas, and logistics fields.27 Oct 2025-19:59
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Azerbaijan and Malaysia are set to sign a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) in the field of higher education.21 Oct 2025-21:59
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A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on mutual cooperation was signed between the National Aviation Academy (NAA) and "Bayraktar Technology Azerbaijan" LLC.18 Oct 2025-17:47
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The Leaders of Russia and Azerbaijan Restore Mutual Understanding17 Oct 2025-11:30
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