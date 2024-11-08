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Victory Square
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The WUF13 Roadshow in Khankendi concluded on 10 May with a public programme aimed at raising awareness of the 13th session of the World Urban Forum (WUF13) among local residents and visitors.11 May 2026-17:13
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Russia marked Victory Day on May 9 with a military parade on Moscow’s Red Square, though this year’s ceremony appeared significantly more restrained compared to previous celebrations.09 May 2026-09:39
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The New York Knicks survived a much tougher challenge from the Philadelphia 76ers in Game 2 of the Eastern Conference semifinals, securing a 108-102 victory at Madison Square Garden to take a commanding 2-0 series lead.07 May 2026-06:21
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Azerbaijani servicemen were among the foreign military units participating in the Victory Day parade held this morning on Moscow’s Red Square, commemorating the 80th anniversary of the end of the Second World War.09 May 2025-12:11
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First Vice-President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva shared a post from Victory Park.08 Nov 2024-13:11
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