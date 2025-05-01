- News
- Viral
Tag:
Viral
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Georgia’s National Food Agency has fined the owner of the Libre supermarket chain after a viral video showed a cat helping itself to a feast inside a store’s deli section.15 May 2026-15:50
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During an official dinner in Beijing, reportedly held between U.S. President Donald Trump and Chinese leader Xi Jinping, an unexpected moment has attracted wide attention online.15 May 2026-11:42
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The Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention has confirmed a new Ebola outbreak in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, raising concerns about another resurgence of one of the world’s deadliest viral diseases.15 May 2026-10:39
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Real time search tracking, viral topic monitoring and Google Trends analysis became one of the most searched internet behaviors of 2026 as millions of people worldwide increasingly obsess over discovering what the world is talking about at any given moment.06 May 2026-13:25
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Three days ago, People magazine posted a clip from an interview with actor Anne Hathaway, who is currently on a global press tour. One of the questions concerned Hathaway’s feelings about ageing. In her response she – a non-Muslim – casually threw the word “inshallah” in mid-sentence.The reaction was big.26 Apr 2026-11:32
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A man has been fined after illegally entering the enclosure of Moo Deng, the baby pygmy hippo who became a global internet sensation in 2024.09 Apr 2026-10:55
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During the Miss Grand Thailand pageant, contestant Kamolwan Chanago faced an unfortunate mishap when her veneers fell out during a live on-stage round.27 Mar 2026-18:46
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A Chinese app called Sileme, known in English as “Are you dead?”, is going viral among people living alone in China. Designed as a safety tool for solo dwellers—from students to office workers—the app notifies an emergency contact if the user fails to check in for consecutive days.14 Jan 2026-10:39
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The crypto market has been quieter this week, with large-cap altcoins consolidating after months of volatility. Solana and Cardano prices show signs of stabilization, yet traders are increasingly scouting for new plays that might outperform.13 Sep 2025-14:00
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