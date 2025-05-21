President Aliyev: Ensuring Western Azerbaijanis’ return to their ancestral lands in Armenia ‘essential’ for regional peace

+ ↺ − 16 px

The peaceful initiatives of the Western Azerbaijan Community, in accordance with international law, are commendable and enjoy the support of the world community, said President Ilham Aliyev in his address to participants of the international conference on “Return to Western Azerbaijan as an Important Condition for the Supremacy of Human Rights.”

“Ensuring the safe, dignified, and peaceful return of Western Azerbaijanis to their ancestral lands in Armenia is an essential condition for the establishment of peace, human rights, and reconciliation in the region,” the head of state noted, News.Az reports, citing AZERTAC.

“I would like to emphasize in particular that the desire of Western Azerbaijanis to return does not mean a territorial claim against Armenia, and Armenia should abandon attempts to portray this desire in this manner. This issue will remain on Azerbaijan’s agenda until the return is realized. Of course, Western Azerbaijanis who will return to their homeland should also be provided with security guarantees,” he noted.

“We believe that this international conference, which serves the goal of increasing the awareness of the world community about Western Azerbaijan, will make a significant contribution to the return of our compatriots to their native lands,” President Ilham Aliyev added.

News.Az