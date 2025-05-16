Jordan hosts event on Western Azerbaijan’s cultural heritage

+ ↺ − 16 px

An academic and practical conference titled “Following in the Footsteps of Western Azerbaijan’s Cultural Heritage,” along with an exhibition named “Western Azerbaijan Culture” showcasing tangible cultural heritage items from the region, took place in Amman, the capital of Jordan.

The event was organized by the Embassy of Azerbaijan in Jordan with the support of the Western Azerbaijan Community, News.Az reports citing Azertac.

The exhibition catalogue and the community’s Concept of Return were distributed among the event participants.

The conference aimed to raise awareness among the Jordanian public about the cultural heritage, property rights of Azerbaijanis forcibly expelled from Western Azerbaijan, and the current condition of Azerbaijani monuments located in present-day Armenia.

In his remarks, Eldar Salimov, Azerbaijani Ambassador to Jordan, highlighted the rich cultural heritage of the Western Azerbaijanis, who were expelled from their ancestral lands. He underscored the importance of the event for preserving the cultural heritage of Western Azerbaijanis and introducing it to the international community.

Speakers included Mohammad Malkawi, Deputy Prime Minister of Jordan, Gulchohra Mammadova, Member of the Supervisory Board of the Western Azerbaijan Community, Rector of Azerbaijan University of Architecture and Construction, Galib Gasimov, Head of Administration of the Western Azerbaijan Community, and others.

The event proceeded with the exhibition, featuring items related to the Western Azerbaijan’s cultural heritage, including textile, jewelry, and metal products, coins, carpets, and etc.

