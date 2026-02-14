+ ↺ − 16 px

Starting from 2026, Azerbaijan plans to increase gas supplies to Serbia to 1 billion cubic meters per year, Deputy Minister of Energy of Azerbaijan Orkhan Zeynalov said in an interview with the Serbian weekly NIN.

According to him, the intergovernmental agreement signed between the energy ministries of the two countries in 2023 made it possible to launch supplies of Azerbaijani gas to Serbia in volumes of up to 400 million cubic meters per year until 2026, News.Az reports, citing Report.

Zeynalov noted that Serbia, as the largest country in the Western Balkans, is viewed by Baku as a key gas, energy, and electricity hub in the region.

“In the energy sector, we have three important documents, two of which were signed at the level of the профиль ministries. The first establishes the general regulatory framework for cooperation in oil, gas, and electricity. The second, signed recently, concerns cooperation in the field of green energy. At present, colleagues from the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic are holding intensive negotiations with partners in Belgrade, and an agreement on a specific project is practically ready for signing,” he said.

According to the deputy minister’s assessment, by the end of the current year or the beginning of next year Azerbaijan will be able to cover 15–20 percent of Serbia’s total gas demand.

“Annual gas consumption in Serbia amounts to about 2.63 billion cubic meters, of which around 2.2 billion cubic meters are imported. Under the new project, Azerbaijan will be able to take up to 20 percent of the country’s domestic gas market. This is an extremely important step that directly contributes to the diversification of supply sources, one of the key elements of energy security,” Zeynalov emphasized.

