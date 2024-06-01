VIDEO: Why does Russia need a consulate general in Khankendi?

+ ↺ − 16 px

Journalist Kerim Sultanov reports that Russia's announcement to open a consulate general in Khankendi, located in Azerbaijan's Karabakh region, has generated significant public debate and concern.

During a meeting with an Azerbaijani parliamentary delegation on the eve of Azerbaijan's Independence Day, Grigory Karasin, chairman of the Federation Council Committee on International Affairs, emphasized the strong relations between the two countries and revealed Russia's plan to open a consulate in Khankendi. This announcement has raised questions about the implications of such a move.Sultanov suggests there is no cause for alarm, interpreting Russia's intentions as an effort to strengthen ties with Azerbaijan rather than a threat. He highlights recent gestures from Russia, such as Leonid Slutsky's proclamation of "Karabakh is Azerbaijan!" at a celebratory event in Moscow, as evidence of a shift in Russian policy towards favoring Baku over Yerevan.Karasin justified the consulate by citing a need to balance consular presence, given Azerbaijan's consulates in Yekaterinburg and St. Petersburg. However, Sultanov questions the choice of Khankendi, noting the lack of a substantial Russian community in the area, unlike in cities such as Ganja, Sumgayit, or Baku, which host significant Russian populations.Concerns have been raised that the consulate could facilitate an influx of Armenians from Russia into Karabakh. Yet, entry into the liberated territories is currently highly restricted, and Armenians are not permitted to enter Azerbaijan, a policy likely to remain unchanged in the near term.Sultanov concludes that there is little to fear from the consulate, as it does not imply the advancement of foreign interests on Azerbaijani soil. He asserts confidence in Baku's strategic calculations and ability to manage this development effectively.

News.Az