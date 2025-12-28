A new cold front between allies: The US and EU drift further apart

A rare and unusually firm warning from NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte has stirred debate across Europe, highlighting the growing strains inside the transatlantic alliance. Rutte cautioned that if the European Union attempts to establish its own defense framework separate from NATO, it risks weakening European security rather than strengthening it. His message was direct — the EU cannot replace NATO, and Europe should think twice before trying to chart an independent course.

Rutte’s comments came in response to statements from Manfred Weber, head of the European People’s Party (EPP), who urged European policymakers to stop aligning security decisions around Washington and instead prioritize an autonomous European defense doctrine. Supporters of such an approach argue that Europe must eventually stand on its own, particularly in an increasingly uncertain global environment. Critics say the idea is strategically risky and financially unrealistic.

Rutte represents the second view. Speaking to German media, he stressed that NATO’s strength lies in collective capacity, with the United States forming its military backbone. The EU accounts for only a part of NATO’s total economic output and an even smaller part of its defense capability. Fragmenting security structures, he warned, could invite new threats at a time when destabilization is already accelerating globally.

Washington has its own expectations. According to Rutte, the United States wants Europe to assume a much greater responsibility for its own defense — not symbolically, but financially. President Donald Trump has suggested that NATO states move toward spending 5% of GDP on defense, far above the current 2% target that many members still struggle to reach.

This proposal has triggered sharp resistance. Spain and Slovakia have rejected the idea outright, calling it unrealistic and financially destabilizing. Madrid warned that such a leap could jeopardize economic stability and public welfare budgets. In response, Washington reportedly threatened new tariffs, signaling that disagreements are no longer confined to diplomatic corridors but are spilling into trade relations — a reminder that NATO unity increasingly intersects with economic power.

The budget dispute is not just about numbers. It reflects a deeper question: who leads the alliance, and under what terms?

If Europe pays more, it may demand more strategic autonomy. If the U.S. continues funding the majority of NATO’s military capability, Washington will expect influence in return. This uncomfortable balance defines the modern transatlantic relationship.

Defense budgets are just the first crack. Differences over Ukraine have become even more pronounced. Hungary has publicly accused Brussels of undermining U.S. peace efforts, while reports in Washington suggest concerns over escalation. American officials fear that pushing Russia toward military collapse could provoke unpredictable consequences; some European leaders, particularly in Eastern Europe, believe only a decisive defeat for Russia can guarantee long-term security.

This divergence highlights two philosophical approaches to conflict resolution.

• The U.S. — increasingly cautious about endless escalation.

• Parts of Europe — unwilling to settle for a frozen conflict that could reseed war later.

During a televised interview, a senior European official addressed this tension directly. He argued that the latest U.S. National Security Strategy appears to prioritize ending active hostilities rather than achieving a lasting, just peace. In his view, this approach resembles a strategic pause rather than a true settlement — an outcome that Moscow would naturally welcome.

The speaker noted that many Europeans once believed stable relations with Russia were possible. Confidence began to erode after Crimea in 2014, and after the invasion in 2022, even former optimists now doubt the feasibility of normalcy while Russia continues to pose a security threat.

Another unexpected rupture has emerged in the digital sphere. The Trump administration imposed visa bans on five European officials, accusing them of pressuring U.S. tech companies to restrict American political speech. Washington framed the step as a defense of free expression; European leaders responded that the U.S. was interfering in internal policymaking.

European Council President António Costa warned Washington to “stay out of Europe’s political choices,” saying alliances require mutual respect. He stressed that only Europeans have the right to decide which political parties shape the future of the continent.

The debate reflects one of the most modern geopolitical battlegrounds: control over digital platforms, algorithms, and information flows.

The European official speaking on-air was blunt:

“There can be no freedom of expression without pluralism… and no true freedom of information if one power holds a monopoly over software. Citizens’ rights must not be sacrificed to protect techno-oligarchs from the United States.”

In other words, the argument is not only political — it is technological. Europe increasingly fears dependence on U.S. digital infrastructure, from social platforms to cloud computing. For Washington, European regulation threatens American corporate dominance.

What once looked like minor irritations now resembles a shifting geopolitical landscape. The U.S. and Europe still cooperate closely — NATO is not collapsing — but coordination is no longer automatic.

The transatlantic partnership is being reshaped by five pressures at once:

• Budget tensions over defense spending

• Divergent strategies on Russia and Ukraine

• Digital sovereignty battles over tech control

• Election-year politics influencing foreign policy

• Trade leverage used as negotiation pressure

In previous decades, the West spoke largely with one voice. Today, internal debates are louder, more public, and increasingly ideological.

European policymakers face a difficult question: Should Europe strengthen autonomy to protect its interests — or deepen reliance on the U.S. as global instability rises?

Washington must answer a parallel one: Does the U.S. still see Europe as a strategic equal, or merely a junior partner expected to follow?

The answers will define NATO for years to come.

As Mark Rutte warned, the alliance remains intact — but its unity is visibly under stress. Cracks exist. The only unknown is how far they will spread.

The transatlantic alliance has survived wars, crises, ideological shifts, and economic shocks — yet the challenges it faces today feel different. They are not merely external, but internal: questions of trust, leadership, responsibility, and technological sovereignty. Europe is no longer simply a security consumer, and the United States is no longer willing to subsidize the collective defense without expecting influence in return. The world is moving into an era of multipolar competition, and neither side can assume that their strategic interests will always align by default.**

If the West wishes to remain a coherent force, it will have to redefine what partnership means in the 21st century. That implies difficult conversations about burden-sharing, digital independence, sanctions, trade leverage, Ukraine, and the future of relations with Russia and China. It also means acknowledging that unity cannot be taken for granted — it must be negotiated, renewed, and consciously maintained.

Perhaps this tension is not a sign of collapse, but a sign of maturation: an alliance transitioning from old certainties to a new balance, where Europe seeks more autonomy and the United States expects more responsibility. Yet whether this evolution strengthens NATO or fractures it will depend not on declarations, but on choices made quietly in meeting rooms and openly on global stages in the months and years ahead.

The West still has the capacity to act together — militarily, economically, technologically. But cooperation will increasingly require compromise rather than habit. The question is whether both sides are ready to pay the price of unity — or whether the cost will one day seem higher than the alternative.

by Asif Aydinli

News.Az