"Azerbaijan Olympic House" opens in Paris

The opening ceremony of the Azerbaijan Olympic House was held at the Cultural Center of the Embassy of Azerbaijan in France, as part of the country's participation in the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, News.Az reports.

The event was attended by Azerbaijan's Minister of Youth and Sports Farid Gayibov, Secretary General of the National Olympic Committee of Azerbaijan (NOC) Azer Aliyev, NOC Vice President Chingiz Huseynzade, Minister of Digital Development and Transport Rashad Nabiyev, Azerbaijani Ambassador to France Leyla Abdullayeva, Turkish Ambassador to France Yunus Demirer, Permanent Delegate of Azerbaijan to UNESCO Elman Abdullayev, Chargé d'Affaires of the Russian Embassy, representatives of Olympic committees of various countries local community and Azerbaijani diaspora, as well as journalists.In their remarks, Azerbaijani Ambassador to France Leyla Abdullayeva and NOC Vice President Chingiz Huseynzade said that 48 Azerbaijani athletes are set to compete across different programs encompassing 15 sports disciplines during the global sporting event.Highlighting the Olympic history of Azerbaijan, the speakers noted that the Azerbaijan participated in the Olympic Games for the first time in 1996 as an independent country. Since then, Azerbaijani athletes have achieved great success in the Olympic Games. They also expressed confidence that the Azerbaijani athletes would achieve great success in the 33rd Summer Olympic Games.The initiative aims to welcome international visitors to experience Azerbaijan's history, music, culture and cuisine.Beyond a cultural showcase, the Azerbaijan Olympic House will also serve as a gathering place for Azerbaijanis, residents, and supporters, offering opportunities to connect with Azerbaijan’s Olympic athletes.During the event, publications of the Azerbaijan Olympic Committee were displayed and distributed among the event participants.

News.Az