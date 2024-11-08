Azerbaijan's victory day: Marking the end of 30 years of occupation

+ ↺ − 16 px

On November 8, 2020, the attention of Azerbaijanis worldwide, along with Azerbaijan's friends and allies, was focused on the Alley of Martyrs. It was there that the most awaited words, words the Azerbaijani people had anticipated for 28 long years, were finally spoken. These words came from the Commander-in-Chief, President Ilham Aliyev : "You are free, dear Shusha! We have returned, dear Shusha! We will revive you, dear Shusha!" Overcome with emotion, the President could not hold back his tears.

In those days, emotions overwhelmed every Azerbaijani. It was clear the war was over. Although the official conclusion of the 44-day Patriotic War came on November 10, true victory was achieved on the day Shusha was liberated. Declaring November 8 as Victory Day was a well-made decision. Initially, the celebration was set for the day of the Trilateral Statement's signing; however, at the request of fraternal Turkey, which commemorates Atatürk Memorial Day on November 10, it was moved to November 8. This decision was not only out of respect for Ankara’s request but also because everyone in Azerbaijan understood that the true Victory Day was when the Azerbaijani flag was raised over liberated Shusha.Officially, the end of the thirty-year Armenian occupation came on the night of November 10, 2020, when the President of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, the Prime Minister of Armenia, Nikol Pashinyan, and Russian President Vladimir Putin signed the document known as the Trilateral Statement. "Today is a historic day for our country," said President Ilham Aliyev in his address after the signing. "Today marks the end of the Armenian-Azerbaijani Nagorno-Karabakh conflict. I believe that the recently signed Trilateral Statement will be the final step in resolving this issue... In essence, acknowledging defeat is an act of surrender."The 44-day war entered not only Azerbaijani history but also world military history as a unique case in which a small nation managed to liberate its land after thirty years of occupation, defeating an adversary supported by major countries and influential international groups. The victory was won in a fair fight. Azerbaijan waged war with maximum humanitarian restraint. The Commander-in-Chief prioritized minimizing casualties among Azerbaijani soldiers and Armenian civilians. All Azerbaijani military operations were conducted according to these orders. Foreign military experts noted that the Azerbaijani army demonstrated a level of professionalism and fighting spirit that took many by surprise. After the First Karabakh War, a myth emerged about the power and invincibility of the Armenian army and a supposed lack of military skill among Azerbaijanis. For thirty years, we were told that the Karabakh conflict had no military solution. This narrative was imposed on the Azerbaijani people to weaken their resolve. But Azerbaijan remained steadfast. The 44-day war shattered all stereotypes. It was a victory over an enemy armed to the teeth, who had spent thirty years building a defense system in challenging mountainous terrain. The Armenian army, often referred to as the "warriors of light," found itself helpless against the strength of the "merchants" they mocked. In the Armenian occupying forces, there was mass desertion—tens of thousands of Armenian soldiers fled to Armenia or hid in basements and forests, waiting for the war’s end. Meanwhile, the Azerbaijani army did not record a single case of desertion, a testament to its discipline and morale.Azerbaijan did not sit idly by; it built its military and prepared to reclaim its land if peaceful negotiations failed. Strengthening the armed forces and building a powerful army were top priorities, and they were achieved. Azerbaijan attained both quantitative and qualitative military superiority over the enemy. "We won this war not by numbers, but by quality," say Azerbaijani military officials. High combat readiness and patriotism were also key to victory.Another crucial factor in victory was the unity of Azerbaijani society. It is no coincidence that the symbol of the liberation war was the "Iron Fist," representing the unity of the Azerbaijani people regardless of nationality or religion and their solidarity with the country’s leadership, President Ilham Aliyev. The people trusted their leader, and their faith was well-placed. In addition to the soldiers' bravery, the success of the campaign was due to the strategic decisions of the commanders, all of which hit their mark.During the war, enemy propaganda attempted to play the religious and ethnic cards against Azerbaijan. Social media and foreign outlets issued calls for Lezgins and Talysh people in Azerbaijan to refrain from participating in a "foreign war," among other tactics. But these efforts had no effect. Christians, Muslims, and Jews fought side-by-side to liberate the occupied lands, shared in the joys of victory, and mourned losses together. On Victory Day, all Azerbaijani churches rang their bells, and festive services were held in Orthodox churches and synagogues to honor the martyrs. This was done not by command but by the will of the people.In addition to victories on the battlefield, Azerbaijan had to endure 44 days of diplomatic attacks and fend off waves of lies and slander against its army and its victory. Many attempted to discredit the Azerbaijani military and our Victory. Yet Azerbaijan also triumphed on this front. Today, the results of the Second Karabakh War are recognized by all and have irreversibly altered the geopolitical landscape of the region. Even if many do not congratulate us on November 8, our Victory has already become a fact of world history, one that cannot be erased.

