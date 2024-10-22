Azerbaijan’s green leadership: What to expect from COP29 in Baku - VIDEO

+ ↺ − 16 px

Journalist Kerim Sultanov, in his video, highlights the significant efforts Azerbaijan is making to address climate change.

He emphasizes that, despite contributing only 0.1% to global emissions, Azerbaijan is still facing severe consequences, such as water shortages and a receding Caspian Sea. To combat these issues, the country is investing in renewable energy and has made environmental sustainability a national priority.Kerim also shares insights into the preparations for COP29, which will be held in Baku. With less than a year to organize, Azerbaijan has worked tirelessly to ensure a successful summit. PreCOP29 was recently held as a warm-up, focusing on key issues like climate adaptation, mitigation, and financing. The country’s commitment to a green future is evident through initiatives such as a peace-focused 'Truce Call,' launched by Baku and supported by numerous countries.The report further details the collaborative efforts with the UAE and Brazil, forming a 'Climate Trio' to ensure continuity across COP conferences. Events will not be limited to the capital, with discussions in Shamakhi addressing topics like climate-induced migration and peace. The main venue, Baku’s Olympic Stadium, will accommodate over 80,000 participants, including delegates from around the world.Kerim concludes by reiterating Azerbaijan's dedication to making COP29 a landmark event, as echoed by President Ilham Aliyev’s call for global cooperation to secure a sustainable future.

News.Az