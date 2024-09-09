+ ↺ − 16 px

As Azerbaijan gears up to host the 29th session of the Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP-29) in its vibrant capital, Baku, the world is watching closely. This landmark event, set to bring in more than 80,000 international delegates, experts, and visitors, is not just another conference. It’s a symbol of Azerbaijan’s growing role on the global stage, especially in the fight against climate change. Under the leadership of President Ilham Aliyev, Azerbaijan is taking bold steps to address environmental challenges, positioning the nation as a forward-thinking leader in sustainable development.

The countdown to COP-29 has sparked a wave of activity across Azerbaijan. From greening urban areas to expanding infrastructure, the country is undergoing a rapid transformation. Baku, in particular, has seen major improvements aimed at creating a more eco-friendly and accessible city. Streets are being lined with trees, parks are being expanded, and new public transportation options are being developed—all in an effort to not only host the world’s climate leaders but to show that Azerbaijan is serious about its environmental responsibilities.One of the key initiatives led by President Ilham Aliyev is an ambitious nationwide tree-planting campaign. By the end of 2024, more than 10 million trees are expected to be planted across the country. This large-scale project isn’t just about beautifying the landscape—it’s a core part of Azerbaijan’s strategy to combat climate change by offsetting carbon emissions and promoting forest conservation. Public campaigns around this initiative have also helped raise awareness, encouraging citizens to get involved in environmental protection efforts.Baku, the heart of these efforts, has already increased its green spaces by 15% in the last five years. The government has plans to continue expanding these efforts, making the city a showcase of environmental progress. President Aliyev’s personal involvement in these projects underscores how seriously Azerbaijan is taking its role in the global environmental movement.But Azerbaijan’s climate strategy isn’t limited to tree planting and city beautification. The country is making significant investments in renewable energy, with a goal to derive 30% of its total energy from renewable sources by 2030. Currently, 10% of Azerbaijan’s energy comes from solar and wind power, but that number is set to rise as the country ramps up its efforts to diversify its energy mix. This shift is a key part of Azerbaijan’s commitment to reducing greenhouse gas emissions and achieving carbon neutrality in the coming decades.This push toward renewable energy is accompanied by new projects in eco-friendly transportation. From electric buses to new cycling paths, Azerbaijan is working to reduce its reliance on fossil fuels and lower its carbon footprint. These efforts are part of a broader vision that aligns with global climate goals, and hosting COP-29 provides Azerbaijan with the perfect platform to demonstrate its commitment to sustainability. Azerbaijan has declared 2024 as the "Year of Global Green Solidarity," reflecting the country’s ambitious approach to climate change and sustainable development. This year-long campaign is designed to mobilize citizens, businesses, and international partners in a collective effort to tackle environmental issues. By fostering a sense of shared responsibility, Azerbaijan is showing that the fight against climate change cannot be won by governments alone—it requires active participation from all sectors of society.The "Global Green Solidarity" initiative has already launched several high-profile campaigns aimed at raising awareness about the importance of climate action. Public service announcements, educational programs in schools, and community events are helping to spread the message that every individual has a role to play in protecting the planet. President Ilham Aliyev has made it clear that Azerbaijan is not just focused on short-term wins, but is in this for the long haul.President Ilham Aliyev’s role in the lead-up to COP-29 cannot be overstated. From overseeing the preparations in Baku to engaging in international discussions on climate policy, Aliyev has made climate change a cornerstone of his administration’s agenda. His leadership has helped position Azerbaijan as a key player in global environmental diplomacy, with Baku set to become a major hub for international climate action.Aliyev has also pushed for deeper international cooperation on climate issues, advocating for stronger global partnerships to combat the growing threats posed by climate change. Under his leadership, Azerbaijan has taken part in numerous international environmental projects, enhancing the country's reputation as a reliable and proactive partner in the global fight against climate change. COP-29 will be a testament to these efforts, with Azerbaijan ready to showcase its achievements on the world stage.The international community has taken notice of Azerbaijan’s efforts, with many praising the country for its proactive approach to environmental issues. Hosting COP-29 in Baku is seen as recognition of Azerbaijan’s growing influence in global climate diplomacy. Over the past decade, the country has hosted more than 50 major international events, including the 2015 European Games and the 2017 Islamic Solidarity Games. These events have not only boosted Azerbaijan’s profile but have also contributed to the development of infrastructure that will support COP-29.Experts predict that COP-29 will bring substantial economic benefits to Azerbaijan, with early estimates suggesting that the event could generate around $500 million for the country’s economy. This boost will come from increased tourism, investments in infrastructure, and the global attention that comes with hosting such a high-profile event.Azerbaijan’s commitment to sustainability extends beyond government initiatives. One of the most promising examples of this is the "Green University" project at the Azerbaijan State Oil and Industry University (ASOIU). Led by Acting Rector Mr. Vazeh Askerov, the university has established a working group dedicated to environmental research and the training of specialists in green technologies. The project is part of a larger effort to integrate sustainability into higher education, ensuring that future generations are equipped to continue the fight against climate change.The "Green University" initiative has received widespread support, both nationally and internationally, positioning ASUOI as a leader in the field of environmental innovation. This project is just one of the many ways Azerbaijan is preparing for COP-29 while also laying the groundwork for a more sustainable future.For President Ilham Aliyev, COP-29 is not just a chance to host a major international event—it’s an opportunity to showcase Azerbaijan’s long-term vision for a sustainable future. This vision includes increasing the share of renewable energy in the national energy mix, promoting environmentally friendly transportation, and reducing the country’s overall carbon footprint.Azerbaijan is at a turning point, and the preparations for COP-29 mark the beginning of a new chapter in the country’s environmental journey. With President Aliyev at the helm, Azerbaijan is not only ready to host COP-29 but is also committed to becoming a global leader in the fight against climate change. The world will be watching as Azerbaijan takes center stage, demonstrating that even smaller nations can make a big impact in the global effort to create a more sustainable future.

