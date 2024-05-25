Baruch Fischhoff: Attendees of COP29 Baku to be motivated by different goals

+ ↺ − 16 px

The information-analytical portal News.Az continues its series of articles, interviews and videos entitled "COP29 Baku".

- The official goals will be in the official documents. The motives of the attendees will be varied. They include addressing climate change and paying a fair share of any price, addressing climate change and paying less than a fair share, preventing climate change action, and being where the action is. People define “fair share” differently.- That would be an excellent research question. I assume that the answer is different for different governments, NGOs, and groups of the public. Some probably find the conferences encouraging, some the opposite.- I am optimistic that people concerned about the world will do the right thing if given good information and good options. That conclusion does not apply to people for whom climate change is a topic in a larger political agenda.- The greatest threat is leaving the public behind, by denying it good information and good options. Good information includes candid, comprehensible, relevant information about costs, risks, and benefits, including uncertainties. Good options are ones that enable individuals and communities to live their lives well and contribute fairly to the global good.We have the behavioral and decision science research needed to accomplish these goals. Typically, though, government and industry people rush ahead with projects, without engaging the public. Such arrogance loses trust and misses opportunities.- The best technologies and initiatives are developed in collaboration with the people who will use and be affected by them. I wouldn’t trust, or invest in, anything developed in isolation, whatever promises are made.

