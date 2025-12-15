Russia strikes Dnipropetrovsk, civilians wounded

+ ↺ − 16 px

On the night of December 15, Russian forces launched drone and rocket attacks on Ukraine’s Dnipropetrovsk region, causing civilian injuries and damage to buildings and transport, officials reported.

In Synelnykove district, two men were wounded in strikes on the Mykolaiv community, while drone attacks targeted Pavlohrad and Piatykhatky, sparking fires and damaging local infrastructure and a transport company. Marhanets in Nikopol district was shelled with Grad rockets, injuring three civilians who are receiving outpatient care, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Ukrainian air defense forces intercepted 22 Russian drones during the attack. Earlier strikes on December 13 had involved an Iskander-M missile and 138 drones, with Ukrainian defenses shooting down 110 drones, leaving residents across several regions—including Odesa, Chernihiv, Kherson, Dnipropetrovsk, Kirovohrad, and Mykolaiv—without electricity.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy noted that Russia has recently intensified its air strikes on Ukraine.

