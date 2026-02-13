+ ↺ − 16 px

In recent years, amid deepening instability in the international system, intensified rivalry among major powers, and regional confrontations, domestic security has become one of the top priorities for states. In this environment, attempts at foreign influence are no longer limited to overt political and diplomatic pressure but are increasingly carried out through domestic political actors, financial mechanisms, and covert networks. The investigation conducted in Azerbaijan into criminal acts directed against state authority can be viewed as a concrete manifestation of this new threat model.

The investigation materials indicate that these were not accidental or spontaneous processes but rather activities planned over a long period and intended to be implemented in phases. Creating internal political destabilization, inciting mass unrest, and ultimately forcibly changing the government in line with the interests of foreign intelligence services constituted the core objective of these activities. Particularly noteworthy is the use of the domestic political environment and socially sensitive periods as instruments.

Structures established and coalitions formed on the eve of the 2013 presidential election are especially significant in this regard. According to the investigation, these mechanisms, which allegedly received external financing and organizational support, aimed to transition to large-scale protest actions and civil disobedience after the election process. The allocation of funds for mobilizing people from the regions, as well as for transportation and logistics, suggests that the plan was intended to move into its operational phase.

An even more concerning aspect is the alleged attempt to exploit mass events held in a patriotic spirit. The episode related to the July 2020 events suggests that public solidarity formed in response to real security challenges was manipulated in an effort to create chaos. The selection of the country’s highest legislative body and strategic information resources as targets underscores the seriousness of the plan and its potential consequences.

At later stages of the investigation, allegations involving conceptual documents prepared with the participation of high-ranking individuals and secret correspondence with foreign intelligence services indicate that the matter extended beyond political competition and entered the realm of direct treason against the state. The accusation of llaundering large amounts of money further highlights the substantial financial backing behind these activities.

Overall, this criminal case demonstrates that state security in Azerbaijan is not only a legal issue but also a strategic and institutional one. The investigation once again shows that safeguarding domestic stability is a shared responsibility, not only of the security services but of all state institutions and society as a whole. Conducting a comprehensive legal review of these processes is essential to preventing similar threats in the future.

Political analyst Zaur Mammadov, PhD in political science, told News.Az that statements by the State Security Service demonstrate that the Azerbaijani state exercises systematic oversight of all processes, takes a principled stance against actions that threaten national security regardless of former positions or connections, and prioritizes state interests above all else.

“The latest information released by the State Security Service is being closely followed by the Azerbaijani public. The facts presented and the details disclosed show that state institutions monitor developments systematically and consistently, identify risks in a timely manner, and are capable of taking the necessary measures,” he said, adding that the case is not merely about a specific incident but represents a demonstration of the effectiveness of oversight and accountability mechanisms in public administration as a whole.

According to him, the main political message of the incident is that former positions, titles, or connections do not place anyone above the law. “The fact that some individuals who held high state posts for many years considered themselves untouchable once again proves that prioritizing political ego and personal interests over state interests can lead to dangerous consequences,” he said. Mammadov noted that loyalty to the state is not limited to holding a formal position but constitutes a political and moral responsibility.

He added that unhealthy ties with foreign structures and attempts to use such connections as instruments against the country are regarded as serious threats to national security. “State interests are above everything, and anyone who crosses this line will sooner or later be held accountable before the law,” the political analyst concluded.

