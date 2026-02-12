Ramiz Mehdiyev's detention: 17 million manat case - VIDEO

+ ↺ − 16 px

Ramiz Mehdiyev, former head of the Azerbaijani Presidential Administration, is suspected of laundering more than 17 million manats obtained through criminal activities, authorities reported.

According to a statement by Azerbaijan’s State Security Service, in August–September 2025 Mehdiyev drafted an article in a foreign language titled “Proposals on the Restructuring of the State Administration System,” which contained secret plans and instructions directed against state authority, News.Az reports.v

Investigators say the document was delivered on September 27, 2025, through intermediaries to Ali Karimli, chairman of the Azerbaijan Popular Front Party, for coordination. On October 3, 2025, the final edited version was allegedly sent to senior officials of a foreign intelligence service through employees of Sharg-Garb OJSC, a company authorities say was effectively controlled by Mehdiyev. The transfer was reportedly recorded through technical surveillance.

Authorities state that these actions were aimed at seizing state power with the support of foreign intelligence agencies and forcibly changing the country’s constitutional order. Investigators also allege that Mehdiyev committed treason by assisting representatives of a foreign state in ways that undermined Azerbaijan’s state security interests.

The investigation is ongoing.

