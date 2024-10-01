'Enough is enough': Ex-Israeli PM reacts to IDF ground op in Lebanon

Following the Israeli military's confirmation of the IDF's ground operation, former Prime Minister and MK Naftali Bennett expressed his support for Israeli troops.

Israel, a Nation of Lions, has risen.



Over the past year, Hezbollah terrorists have murdered dozens of Israelis including 12 children on a soccer field, fired thousands of rockets at us, hit our villages of Metula, Shlomi and the kibbutzim, and forced us to evacuate the north…