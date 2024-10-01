'Enough is enough': Ex-Israeli PM reacts to IDF ground op in Lebanon
Following the Israeli military's confirmation of the IDF's ground operation, former Prime Minister and MK Naftali Bennett expressed his support for Israeli troops.“Over the past year, Hezbollah terrorists have murdered dozens of Israelis including 12 children on a soccer field, fired thousands of rockets at us, hit our villages of Metula, Shlomi and the kibbutzim, and forced us to evacuate the north of the country of its inhabitants,” Bennet posted on X, News.Az reports.
"Enough is enough," he said.
"Every IDF soldier who crosses the border fence into Lebanese soil knows that he is doing so to protect the citizens of Israel. May Hashem protect our soldiers. The entire nation stands behind you," the former premier added.
Israel, a Nation of Lions, has risen.— Naftali Bennett נפתלי בנט (@naftalibennett) September 30, 2024
The IDF has begun a limited ground operation in the border areas of southern Lebanon.
"In accordance with the decision of the political echelon, a few hours ago, the IDF began limited, localized, and targeted ground raids based on precise intelligence against Hezbollah terrorist targets and infrastructure in southern Lebanon. These targets are located in villages close to the border and pose an immediate threat to Israeli communities in northern Israel," the IDF said in a statement.