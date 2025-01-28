EU mission to Armenia: Intervention waithout invitation

+ ↺ − 16 px

Tural Heybatov

Over the past few days, the European Union Monitoring Mission in Armenia (EUMA) has once again been thrust into the spotlight after appearing to survey territory in neighboring Azerbaijan. Footage released by Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Defense shows vehicles pulling up to the Armenian side of the border; individuals wearing mission vests then exit, equip binoculars, and reportedly observe positions in Azerbaijan’s Gazakh region, as well as the deployments of the Azerbaijani army.



At first glance, such on-site monitoring may seem routine for an international mission. However, critics note that the border in question is a recognized boundary with a country—Azerbaijan—that has a historically tense relationship with Armenia. While EUMA’s mandate authorizes its presence in Armenia, it does not explicitly permit the mission to collect information on a neighboring state without that state’s invitation or consent.



The incident raises questions as to whether EUMA, which was deployed to Armenia under an EU mandate, is overstepping its authority by using optical equipment to observe Azerbaijani territory. Azerbaijan has previously consented only to a short-term presence of European observers on the Armenian side, not to any direct scrutiny of its own territory. Azerbaijani officials argue that such actions could be interpreted as a violation of international norms, given the absence of an official invitation to monitor or survey areas beyond Armenia’s borders.



Adding to the controversy, EUMA’s recent statements have downplayed the scale of Armenia’s own military activities along the border—activities that Azerbaijani authorities say include new fortifications and the expansion of military installations.



The mission has repeatedly stated that it sees “no significant movement” on the Armenian side, a stance Azerbaijani officials contest with what they claim is documented evidence, including satellite imagery.



In January of last year, the Council of the European Union decided to increase the size of the mission and approved its budget through 2025. While proponents of the expanded mandate argue that a more robust mission helps maintain stability, critics in Azerbaijan contend that EUMA has accomplished little of substance over the past year. Instead, they claim, the presence of European monitors offers Armenia a form of political cover.



The legalities surrounding cross-border observation are also murky. International law does not clearly regulate “binocular surveillance” across sovereign boundaries. According to Azerbaijani legal experts, there is no direct prohibition on merely looking at another country’s territory from across the border; however, they argue that actively gathering intelligence on another state could be perceived as hostile or provocative.



Both Armenia and EUMA maintain that the mission’s main objective is to ensure peace and security along the sensitive Armenia–Azerbaijan border. From the Armenian perspective, the EU’s presence serves as a deterrent against potential aggression. Azerbaijan, however, asserts that the relative calm is primarily the result of its own strong defensive capabilities, pointing to what it calls “firm responses” that have dissuaded further provocations.



Two weeks ago, the EU’s High Representative for Foreign Affairs confirmed that EUMA’s mandate will be extended for another two years. Under this renewed authorization, the mission will not only continue its monitoring but also receive additional equipment, specialized vehicles, and—most notably—the right to carry weapons. What began as a civilian mission equipped mainly with binoculars and cameras will now have the capacity to operate in a more militarized fashion.



Looking ahead, EU representatives have indicated plans to station mission personnel along Armenia’s borders with both Türkiye and Iran. Critics worry that these developments may further complicate the mission’s original aim: promoting stability in a region fraught with historical grievances and unresolved territorial disputes.



So far, neither EUMA nor the Armenian government has provided detailed commentary on how expanded powers and possible weaponization might affect the mission’s operational scope—particularly regarding activity near the Azerbaijani border. As attention grows on EUMA’s evolving capabilities, observers say the coming months will be critical in determining whether the mission truly fosters peace or heightens existing tensions in the South Caucasus.

News.Az