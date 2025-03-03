Failed talks in Washington: Is Ukraine's alliance with the U.S. crumbling?

+ ↺ − 16 px

Editor's note: Moses Becker is a special commentator on political issues for News.Az, a PhD in political science and an expert on interethnic and interreligious relations. The article expresses the personal opinion of the author and may not coincide with the view of News.Az.

The meeting between U.S. President Donald Trump and Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky ended in a significant scandal. What began with lighthearted jokes from the White House host about Zelensky's appearance quickly escalated into a heated exchange, resulting in the Ukrainian delegation being unceremoniously dismissed from the Oval Office. As a consequence, the resource deal that had brought the Ukrainian delegation to Washington remained unsigned. In a breach of protocol, the White House canceled the planned press conference, signaling a complete diplomatic failure.

Throughout the talks, Zelensky's demeanor was reminiscent of a frustrated child; he repeatedly interrupted both the President and Vice President of the United States. His aggressive and disrespectful tone visibly irritated Trump. During the discussions, Zelensky mentioned Russian President Vladimir Putin over twenty times, constantly attempting to provoke Trump into making harsh statements against Moscow. However, the U.S. President did not take the bait, instead reiterating that Russia seeks peace—a point he claimed to have verified during his conversation with Putin.

During the negotiations, Trump described Ukraine’s position on the battlefield as dire and warned Zelensky that he would need to make compromises to end the armed conflict. The Trump administration’s objective, as the President clarified, was to focus on countering China, making it imperative to end the war in Europe swiftly rather than ensuring a Ukrainian victory. A visibly irritated Trump bluntly stated that the losing side should know when to fold.

Source: Reuters

“You're not in a strong position. You have no leverage in these negotiations,” Trump pointed out to Zelensky. “I’m not here to play cards,” Zelensky retorted. “Oh, but you are playing cards. You're playing with the lives of millions! You're flirting with World War III! We’ve given you $350 billion, thanks to the previous dumb president (Joe Biden). Without our military support, this war would have ended in two weeks,” Trump shot back.

Vice President Vance joined the conversation, pointedly asking if Zelensky had even once thanked them since the start of the meeting. Vance’s irritation stemmed in part from Zelensky's visit to a weapons factory in Scranton—Joe Biden's hometown—during a trip to the U.S. in late September 2024. To further aggravate the Republicans, Zelensky was accompanied exclusively by Democratic Party representatives, with not a single Republican in sight. Additionally, Zelensky gave an interview in which he questioned Trump’s ability to end the conflict in Ukraine and labeled Vance a radical. In response, Trump did not hold back, describing Zelensky as “the best salesman on Earth,” since “every time he leaves the U.S., he takes home $100 billion.” Nevertheless, the two leaders met in New York, with Trump diplomatically stating that it was an honor to host Zelensky.

“Thank the United States and the President who is trying to save your country,” emphasized Vice President Vance. As Zelensky attempted to interject, Trump cut him off. “No one gave you the floor. Your country is in deep trouble. You’re not going to win. But thanks to us, you have a decent chance to get out of this mess,” Trump declared.

The argument intensified, with both leaders shouting over each other. Trump, raising his voice above Zelensky's, reiterated that without the $350 billion in military aid from the “dumb president,” the war would have ended in two weeks. Zelensky smirked sarcastically, remarking, “In three days, I heard that from Putin.”

“You're going to be a tough one to deal with,” Trump snapped.

Vice President Vance urged Zelensky to admit his mistakes and resolve all disputes behind closed doors instead of staging a spectacle for the media. “I think it's good that the American people see what's really happening. That's why I let this drag on. You should be grateful. You have no cards to play. You're buried. Your people are dying, you're short on soldiers… And all you keep saying is, 'I don’t want a ceasefire, I want this, I want that.' Let me tell you this: if you can secure a ceasefire now, take it—stop the artillery fire, stop your people from dying,” Trump stressed. Zelensky responded that he wants a ceasefire but with security guarantees.

After the heated exchange, the closed-door part of the meeting was brief. According to Fox News, Trump asked Zelensky to leave the White House. The signing of the agreement and the joint press conference were both canceled. In a subsequent statement, Trump described the talks as “informative,” claiming to have learned things that would have been impossible to uncover without such a high-pressure conversation. “It's amazing what comes out in moments of high emotion, and I realized that President Zelensky is not ready for peace if it involves America. He believes our involvement gives him a significant advantage at the negotiating table. I don't need advantages; I need PEACE. He showed a lack of respect for the United States of America. He can return when he's ready for peace,” Trump concluded.

In other words, the U.S. President left the door open, though major international media outlets unanimously called the incident a disaster. The New York Times declared that Zelensky had suffered a fiasco at the White House. The meeting, which was supposed to be a moment of triumph for the Ukrainian president with the signing of an agreement on rare earth metals, instead devolved into a series of insults. The newspaper also reported that Trump was particularly irked by Zelensky's harsh words about Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Source: BBC

In the European Union, reactions to Zelensky's failure were mixed. There is a clear understanding in Brussels that, without U.S. support, they cannot effectively assist Ukraine. Only the United States, with its powerful military-industrial complex, can counter Russia. However, President Trump’s priorities lie elsewhere. Responding to the incident, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni stated, “Any discord in the West makes us all weaker and serves those who wish to see the end of our civilization—not just its power or influence but its very foundational principles, above all, freedom. Disagreements benefit no one. An immediate summit involving the U.S., European countries, and their allies is necessary to frankly discuss how we plan to respond to the serious challenges of today, starting with Ukraine, which we have defended together in recent years, and the challenges that lie ahead.”

It is known that Zelensky and French President Emmanuel Macron spoke by phone after the Ukrainian leader left the White House, but details of the conversation remain undisclosed. Ukraine received expressions of support from the United Kingdom, Moldova, Canada, Australia, the Netherlands, the Czech Republic, Latvia, Lithuania, and Estonia. The sole European leader to take a contrary stance was Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban: “Strong people create peace; weak people create war. Today, President Donald Trump bravely stood for peace, even if many found it hard to accept. Thank you, Mr. President!”

Ukrainian politicians blame the failure of the Washington meeting not on their own president but on the American administration. However, this changes little.

The United States holds the keys to ending the conflict. They could, for instance, shut down Starlink, on which the entire command system of the Ukrainian Armed Forces relies, and within a week, it would all be over for them. Zelensky’s visit provides Moscow with an additional move. They just need to play it right.

