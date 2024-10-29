Gazprom sets sights on white hydrogen in Siberia

+ ↺ − 16 px

By Asif Aydinli





On October 23, 2024, at the International Hydrogen Energy Conference (IH2CON) in Moscow, Gazprom Hydrogen CEO K. Romanov made a notable announcement: Gazprom has begun exploring the potential for natural, or so-called white, hydrogen extraction in eastern Russia. Initial studies conducted at the Kovykta field in the Irkutsk region have already identified the presence of this rare and promising gas. What is the significance of this technology, and why is Gazprom investing in white hydrogen despite its complexity?

Gazprom has been conducting research at the Kovykta field since 2020, gathering samples from several wells. Although the natural hydrogen concentration remains low (around 3%), results confirm its presence in local hydrocarbon reservoirs. While current concentrations are far from supporting industrial-scale extraction, Romanov noted that this marks a significant step forward in understanding the resource’s potential.The Kovykta field, with recoverable gas reserves of 1.8 trillion cubic meters and gas condensate reserves of 65.7 million tons, is a unique geological site. Its gas layers (primarily the Parfenov horizon) contain a complex mix of hydrocarbons, hydrogen, methane, nitrogen, helium, and other gases. Techniques previously used for helium separation can now be adapted for hydrogen extraction, creating new prospects for multi-component resource utilization.White hydrogen, or natural hydrogen, is particularly appealing because its extraction doesn’t require the costly and complex methods used for green hydrogen, which is produced through water electrolysis. Natural hydrogen extraction is enabled by geological processes, making it cheaper than other types of hydrogen. For instance, the Mali project has a white hydrogen production cost of about $0.50 per kilogram, compared to roughly $6 per kilogram for green hydrogen.This economic advantage has already attracted interest from several countries, including France, where studies and exploration licenses have been issued for white hydrogen deposits. Research in Lorraine (northeast France) and the Atlantic Pyrenees (southwest France) has yielded promising results. Russia, with its vast natural resources, could also become a key player in the natural hydrogen market if projects in Eastern Siberia and Yakutia prove successful.Worldwide, only a few white hydrogen deposits are known to exist, notably in the U.S., Turkey, Japan, Iceland, and Oman. Geological studies indicate that white hydrogen can accumulate in certain fault and rift zones, such as the Baikal Rift Zone and areas in Eastern Siberia. The geological structures at the Kovykta and Chayanda fields, as well as the Parfenov and Botuobin horizons, share these characteristics.While white hydrogen extraction is still in the research phase, successful projects in Mali and France show that this field could yield significant benefits. If successfully commercialized, this resource could allow Russia to produce hydrogen cheaply and quickly for domestic use and export.Despite its advantages, Gazprom, like any other company, faces challenges in implementing natural hydrogen projects. First, natural hydrogen has not yet been found in sufficient quantities to support stable industrial extraction. Moreover, new technical solutions are needed to extract hydrogen from complex multi-component gas mixtures. Kovykta already uses a membrane setup for helium extraction—a project that could serve as a prototype for hydrogen separation.Nevertheless, Gazprom continues work in this direction, recognizing that natural hydrogen holds serious potential for decarbonization. Should commercial extraction prove economically viable, white hydrogen could become an environmentally friendly and affordable resource for Gazprom. This, in turn, could positively impact the company's carbon footprint and help Russia remain competitive on the international stage.Gazprom began actively engaging in hydrogen energy in 2020, viewing it as a key component of decarbonization. In light of global energy market shifts since 2022, the company has refocused its priorities on hydrogen as a way to reduce the carbon footprint of its products exported to friendly countries. Currently, Gazprom’s group enterprises produce around 350,000 tons of hydrogen per year for in-house use, enabling the company to stay aligned with global hydrogen trends.In this context, white hydrogen from Eastern Siberia and Yakutia could become not only an energy source but also a vital tool for Gazprom's environmental and economic transformation. If Gazprom successfully addresses technological and logistical challenges, it could play a leading role in the global hydrogen economy.Natural, or white, hydrogen remains one of the most promising avenues for Russia, offering a clean energy source and new economic opportunities. For Gazprom, this is undoubtedly a complex but promising venture. With the vast resources of the Kovykta and Chayanda fields and the company’s commitment to technological innovation, Gazprom may find itself at the forefront of natural hydrogen, paving the way for a new energy market direction.

News.Az