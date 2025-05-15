India-Israel defense cooperation: From covert deals to strategic alliance

+ ↺ − 16 px

In the recent escalation between India and Pakistan, India actively deployed Israeli-made weapons, including drones, precision-guided munitions, and missile defense systems. While official assessments of their battlefield performance have yet to be fully disclosed, one thing is clear—the Pakistani Air Force managed to demonstrate its effectiveness during the aerial engagements, proving that air superiority in the region remains contested. This latest conflict served as a real-world test for the India-Israel defense partnership, which has quietly evolved into one of the most significant military alliances in Asia over the past few decades.

India and Israel share a dynamic and evolving defense relationship that has matured significantly over the past sixty years. While formal diplomatic ties were only established in 1992, their military cooperation dates back even earlier, rooted in shared strategic interests and the geopolitical isolation both countries faced during the Cold War era.

In the 1960s and 1970s, both nations operated under Western arms embargoes—India after the Sino-Indian War of 1962 and subsequent conflicts with Pakistan, and Israel due to its long-standing conflicts in the Middle East. These mutual restrictions opened the door to covert defense cooperation. Reports suggest that Israel supplied India with small arms, ammunition, and reconnaissance equipment during the 1962 and 1965 wars with China and Pakistan. Though unofficial at the time, this assistance laid the groundwork for a much broader partnership that would emerge decades later.

The establishment of formal diplomatic relations in 1992 marked a turning point. India began openly purchasing Israeli defense technologies, diversifying beyond its traditional suppliers in Russia and Europe. Israel’s expertise in asymmetric warfare, counterterrorism, and high-tech defense solutions matched India’s pressing security needs, particularly in areas like Kashmir and its border regions.

One of the first major acquisitions was the IAI Searcher UAV, providing India with critical real-time surveillance capabilities. This was followed by larger contracts, such as the 2004 deal for the Phalcon AWACS system, which significantly enhanced India’s airborne radar and early warning capabilities.

India also strengthened its naval defenses with the purchase of the Barak-1 missile system in 2006, designed to protect warships from aerial threats. By the end of the 2000s, India had invested heavily in modernizing its Soviet-era T-72 tanks with Israeli armor and electronic systems, improving survivability on the battlefield.

The 1999 Kargil War further solidified this partnership, with Israel openly supplying high-precision munitions, UAVs, and artillery shells that proved decisive in India’s tactical operations.

Since 2010, the partnership has shifted toward joint development and domestic production. A standout example is the Spike anti-tank guided missile program, which saw thousands of missiles produced under India’s “Make in India” initiative. These portable, highly accurate weapons have strengthened India’s ground forces in difficult terrains.

India also expanded its UAV fleet with advanced Heron TP drones, capable of long-endurance surveillance and strike missions. Between 2015 and 2022, contracts worth over $550 million were signed for these systems, further boosting India’s border monitoring capabilities.

In addition to hardware, India and Israel have deepened cooperation in electronic warfare, cyber defense, and network-centric warfare. From 2022 to 2024, India approved over $200 million in contracts for Israeli electronic warfare and cyber systems designed to counter drone incursions, electronic jamming, and cyberattacks.

Israel’s share of India’s defense imports reached approximately 8.5% between 2017 and 2021, making it India’s third-largest defense supplier after Russia and France. Cumulatively, Israel has exported over $10 billion in military technology to India, covering missile systems, UAVs, electronic warfare, armored vehicle upgrades, and emerging technologies such as cyber defense and artificial intelligence.

The geopolitical impact of this alliance is significant. For India, Israel offers advanced technologies and an alternative to traditional suppliers. For Israel, India is a crucial partner in Asia and a gateway to expanding its defense influence in the region.

While the performance of Israeli systems in India’s recent conflict with Pakistan remains to be fully evaluated, their role in India’s long-term defense strategy is undeniable. The partnership continues to evolve, with future cooperation expected to expand into fields such as artificial intelligence, robotics, and satellite surveillance—further strengthening India’s military modernization for years to come.

