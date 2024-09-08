+ ↺ − 16 px

Reports have surfaced across Ukrainian and Russian military-related Telegram channels, claiming that an American AWACS aircraft—a high-tech airborne early warning and control system plane—was recently spotted at Chisinau airport in Moldova. The speculation is that this aircraft will assist American F-16 fighter jets stationed at Romanian airbases. The reason? The radars on these older F-16s are considered outdated compared to Russia's more modern systems, and AWACS is needed to bridge this gap. Moldovan political analyst Boris Shapovalov brought attention to the issue on social media .

This raises a critical question: if Moldova officially claims to be a neutral state, why are military aircraft, specifically designed for combat operations, showing up on its territory? Is Moldova slowly being pulled into NATO’s sphere of influence, or is it becoming an unwitting pawn in a larger geopolitical game?Moldova has long prided itself on its neutral stance, which is enshrined in its constitution. This neutrality has been seen as untouchable—until now. Recent developments suggest that Moldova’s position is becoming increasingly fragile. If military planes are landing in the country, especially ones associated with combat, one has to wonder: can Moldova still claim neutrality?This is not the first time doubts have been cast on Moldova’s foreign policy. Since the outbreak of the Ukraine conflict in 2022, Chisinau has been under growing pressure from both the West and Russia. Western countries, especially through Romania, have increased financial aid, diplomatic support, and even military cooperation. Meanwhile, Moscow continues to raise questions about Moldova’s sovereignty, using rhetoric that suggests the country may not be as independent as it claims.For those unfamiliar, AWACS (Airborne Warning and Control System) serves as the "eyes and ears" in the sky, detecting and coordinating both air and ground targets. It’s far more than just a surveillance aircraft—it plays a crucial role in NATO’s military strategy, particularly in areas where they need to counter advanced Russian radar systems.The presence of such an aircraft on Moldovan soil clearly indicates heightened military coordination between Moldova and its Western allies. Could Chisinau, despite its neutral intentions, be gradually drawn into the ongoing confrontation between Russia and NATO?Moldova is in a precarious position. The country is geographically caught between two major powers, with Russia exerting influence through its control of Transnistria and various economic levers, while the West—via Romania—puts increasing diplomatic and military pressure. Chisinau is walking a tightrope, trying to balance these competing interests while maintaining its sovereignty.The sighting of an AWACS plane may not just be an isolated incident. It could signal that Moldova’s long-standing neutrality is under serious threat. The more external forces become involved in the country, the more challenging it will be for Moldova to make independent decisions.If these reports are accurate, Moldova could be edging closer to becoming embroiled in a larger conflict, even if indirectly. As always in situations like these, the reality is likely more nuanced than it first appears. Officials may continue to deny any shifts in the country’s neutral status, but the facts on the ground suggest otherwise.

News.Az