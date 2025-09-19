Israel–Palestine conflict: Latest developments in the past 24 hours

+ ↺ − 16 px

Israeli forces have intensified their ground offensive in Gaza City, with tanks and infantry advancing deeper into the eastern suburbs, News.Az reports.

The Israeli military has closed the Salah al-Din road, one of the main routes through the city, while urging civilians to evacuate via Al-Rashid Street.

Telecommunications in Gaza City were largely cut off on Thursday, leaving large parts of the population without internet and phone access. Hospitals and aid organizations have warned that the blackout, combined with continued bombardments, is deepening the humanitarian crisis. Shortages of food, clean water, and medical supplies have reached critical levels. According to health officials, at least 85 Palestinians were killed in the past 24 hours, the majority in Gaza City.

The Israeli army said that more than 450,000 Palestinians have fled the city towards southern Gaza in recent days. The exodus has disrupted humanitarian operations, leaving tens of thousands in makeshift shelters under increasingly harsh conditions.

Israeli officials have signaled that operations in Gaza City will be carried out with “unprecedented force,” raising fears of further civilian casualties. International organizations, including the United Nations and the World Health Organization, have expressed alarm over the escalating humanitarian situation.

Meanwhile, diplomatic momentum is building in Europe, with the United Kingdom, France, and other countries reportedly considering recognition of a Palestinian state during the upcoming UN General Assembly summit. At the same time, the United States vetoed a UN Security Council resolution calling for an immediate ceasefire, a move that has drawn criticism from humanitarian groups.

News.Az