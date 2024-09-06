+ ↺ − 16 px

1. Italy is Azerbaijan’s number one trading partner globally. Last year, our trade turnover amounted to about $16 billion, and we see potential for growth not only in the energy sector but in other industries as well.2. Azerbaijan is Italy’s top oil supplier and the second-largest gas supplier.3. The Southern Gas Corridor now ensures the energy security of ten countries. Currently, ten countries receive gas from Azerbaijan, seven of which are members of the European Union.4. The most significant geopolitical shift, not only in the Caucasus but across a broader region, has been the restoration of Azerbaijan’s territorial integrity and sovereignty. This is a clear demonstration that international law can prevail when supported by legal frameworks, courage, and real power.5. Azerbaijan’s success in restoring its sovereignty serves as an example for other countries fighting for their territorial integrity.6. Azerbaijan is actively negotiating with Armenia, and 80% of the peace treaty points have already been agreed upon. The process of border delimitation and demarcation has begun.7. Azerbaijan’s success in restoring its territorial integrity can serve as a model for other countries striving for peace and sovereignty.8. We hope that Azerbaijan’s initiative to start peace negotiations will lead to a peace agreement that will be important not only for the South Caucasus but for the world.9. Azerbaijan will host the COP29 climate conference, which will be the first conference of this scale in the region, symbolizing the country’s growing international respect.10. While Azerbaijan is not a major player on the international stage, I believe Baku can bridge the Global South and the Global North.11. Azerbaijan supports Ukraine’s territorial integrity but does not participate in sanctions against Russia. The country could play a role in negotiations to continue gas transit through Ukraine, helping to avoid an energy crisis in the EU.12. Azerbaijan is making efforts to maintain gas transit through Ukraine to prevent an energy crisis in EU countries.13. Azerbaijan is ready to consider acting as a mediator in peace negotiations between Russia and Ukraine, as it maintains good relations with both countries.14. The sanctions imposed on the Azerbaijani delegation in PACE are a result of the country restoring its sovereignty, a decision Azerbaijan views as unjust.15. Today, Ukraine is unsuccessfully trying to restore its territorial integrity, despite the overwhelming support of the West. We ourselves have restored our territorial integrity without any support.16. Azerbaijan has responded to the PACE decision to revoke its delegation’s voting rights after the restoration of its sovereignty, but it is ready to reconsider its stance if PACE’s position changes.

News.Az