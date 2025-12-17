Killing of Tajik child in Moscow region alarms migrant communities

+ ↺ − 16 px

The killing of a 10-year-old schoolboy of Tajik origin in the Moscow region has prompted strong official reactions from both Russia and Tajikistan, while also resonating deeply among migrant communities living in the country.

On December 16, a violent incident occurred at Uspenskaya Secondary School in the village of Gorki-2, located in the Odintsovo district of the Moscow region. According to Russian law enforcement agencies, a 15-year-old student entered the school armed with a knife and pepper spray, attacked a security guard, and then inflicted a fatal stab wound on a younger pupil, identified as Kobiljon Aliev. The suspect was detained at the scene, and a criminal case has been opened.

Reaction of the Russian authorities

Russian authorities expressed condolences to the family of the victim and emphasized that the investigation is being conducted with full seriousness. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Russia stated that it deeply regrets the death of the child and extended sympathies to his relatives as well as to the Tajik side.

Officials from the Russian Foreign Ministry stressed that human life has the highest value regardless of nationality or citizenship. They also confirmed their readiness to cooperate with Tajik diplomatic missions and to assist law enforcement agencies in ensuring a comprehensive and objective investigation.

Russian investigators have not officially classified the crime as ethnically motivated, noting that all possible versions of the incident, including the motives of the attacker, are being examined. Authorities have urged the public to avoid premature conclusions until the investigation is completed.

Reaction of the Tajik authorities

The incident triggered a sharp response from Tajikistan. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Tajikistan summoned the Russian ambassador in Dushanbe, where it expressed a strong protest and demanded a transparent and impartial investigation. Tajik officials stated that the circumstances of the killing may indicate a crime motivated by national hatred and called for those responsible to be held fully accountable.

The Tajik Embassy in Moscow placed the case under special supervision and sent an official diplomatic note to the Russian Foreign Ministry. Tajik representatives stated that they are closely monitoring the progress of the investigation and maintaining direct contact with Russian authorities to ensure the protection of the rights and interests of Tajik citizens.

Reaction among migrants and migrant communities in Russia

While there have been no reports of mass protests or organized demonstrations by migrants in Russia following the killing, the tragedy has caused serious concern within migrant communities, particularly among people from Central Asia.

Members of migrant communities have expressed fear and anxiety, noting that incidents involving violence against migrants or their children contribute to a growing sense of insecurity. In social networks and community discussions, migrants have voiced concerns about school safety, xenophobia, and the broader climate surrounding migrants in Russia.

Human rights advocates and community activists have pointed out that Central Asian migrants often feel vulnerable in the face of rising social tensions and public hostility. While reactions so far have largely taken the form of individual statements, online discussions, and appeals for justice, there have been renewed calls for authorities to ensure the safety of migrant children and to clearly condemn any form of hate-motivated violence.

At the same time, migrant community leaders have urged restraint, emphasizing the importance of allowing the investigation to proceed within the legal framework and warning against the politicization of the tragedy.

Public and diplomatic implications

The killing has sparked wide public debate in Russia and abroad, drawing attention to issues of school security, youth violence, and the protection of migrant families. Although the investigation is ongoing, the case has already become a sensitive issue in Russian-Tajik relations.

Both Moscow and Dushanbe have publicly reaffirmed their commitment to cooperation, stressing that the tragedy must be investigated thoroughly, objectively, and without bias. The outcome of the investigation is expected to have broader implications for discussions on interethnic relations and the safety of migrant communities in Russia.

