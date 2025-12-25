'Lion King' star Imani Dia Smith stabbed to death at 25

+ ↺ − 16 px

Imani Dia Smith, a former Broadway actress known for her role in The Lion King, has died at the age of 25.

The actress was stabbed to death in her New Jersey home, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

TMZ confirmed on Wednesday that Imani was found with stab wounds in her residence.

As per the press release issued by Middlesex County, New Jersey, prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone and Edison Police Department chief Thomas Bryan, Imani's boyfriend Jordan D. Jackson-Small was arrested and charged for "connection with the stabbing death."

It is pertinent to mention that Imani Dia Smith, who played Young Nala in the Lion King from September 27, 2011 to September 23, 2012, is a mother to 3-year-old son.

On the other hand, GoFundMe has been set up by her family, where it was shared, "It is with a tragic and heavy heart that we share the loss of my niece, Imani Dia Smith, who was senselessly killed by her boyfriend on the morning of Sunday, December 21st, just ahead of Christmas."

It further revealed, "Imani was only 25 years old. She leaves behind a 3-year-old son, her parents, her two younger siblings, and an extended family, friends, and community who loved her so very much."

The actress' parents are said to be facing "the unimaginable: grieving their daughter while stepping in to raise her young son and support their two other children during this traumatic time."

