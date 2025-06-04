Macron and Europe vs. Israel and the US – Who will win?

Macron and Europe vs. Israel and the US – Who will win?

Macron and Europe vs. Israel and the US – Who will win?

+ ↺ − 16 px

By Tural Heybatov





The situation in Gaza is increasingly becoming a point of deep division between Israel and Europe. In an unprecedented turn of events, most European countries have taken a harshly critical stance toward Tel Aviv, forcing Washington to step in and defend its Israeli partners against the attacks.

Recently, U.S. Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee lashed out at Paris for proposing an international conference and recognizing a Palestinian state. Responding sarcastically, the American envoy suggested that Macron “carve out part of the French Riviera” to create such a state.

From June 17 to 20, the United Nations will host an international conference co-chaired by France and Saudi Arabia. According to AFP, the event will seek to revive the two-state solution — an idea strongly opposed by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s government. France has previously stated that it may conditionally recognize a Palestinian state before the end of this year.

In an interview with Fox News, Huckabee called the UN initiative “inappropriate at a time when Israel is in the midst of a war.” “If France is so determined to establish a Palestinian state, I have a proposal: carve out part of the French Riviera and create it there,” he said.

Israel responded to Macron as well, accusing him of launching a “crusade against the Jewish state.” Tel Aviv announced its intention to build 22 new settlements in the West Bank — a move that drew condemnation amid longstanding UN rulings that Jewish settlements in Gaza are illegal.

This picture taken from southern Israel near the border with Gaza shows smoke rising from buildings after they were hit by Israeli strikes (John Macdougall/AFP)

As of April 2024, 143 out of 193 UN member states recognized Palestine as an independent state. In May, Norway, Spain, and Ireland joined that list, officially recognizing Palestine with East Jerusalem as its capital.

French President Emmanuel Macron has positioned himself as a champion of Palestinian independence. In a three-hour interview with TF1 in early May, he said Europe should consider imposing sanctions on Israel due to the humanitarian crisis in Gaza, where hundreds of thousands of people face starvation. He called Netanyahu’s actions a disgrace. For this, he was criticized by Israel’s Foreign Ministry, which stated, “There is no humanitarian blockade. That’s a blatant lie.” Netanyahu himself claimed that Macron had once again chosen to side with Hamas, according to Euronews.

While Israeli officials deny the existence of a blockade or famine risk in Gaza, European media present a different picture. After the breakdown of a ceasefire in March, Israel blocked humanitarian deliveries for three months. According to international experts, this led to a real threat of famine in Gaza. The recent joint Israeli-American efforts to deliver aid have had limited success and have been marred by incidents that resulted in the deaths of dozens of civilians in the region.

Two weeks ago, the United Kingdom suspended free trade agreement negotiations with Israel due to a new military operation in Gaza. UK Foreign Secretary David Lammy, speaking in the House of Commons, said the decision was driven by Netanyahu’s actions — namely, blocking humanitarian aid and expanding military operations. Lammy warned that Netanyahu’s policies are leading Israel into global isolation.

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer also spoke out. “Today, I want to officially declare that we are horrified by Israel’s escalation,” Euronews quoted him as saying.

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz expressed his concerns more cautiously. A few days ago, he criticized Israel’s plans to take control of large parts of Gaza — a rare move for a German leader — saying he “no longer understands” the end goal. Speaking at the WDR Europaforum in Berlin, Merz wisely remarked that Israel’s government is pursuing policies that even its closest friends are no longer willing to accept.

Israeli army Merkava main battle tanks move at a position in southern Israel along the border fence with the northern Gaza Strip, on March 18, 2025. — Menahem Kahana/AFP via Getty Images

Indeed, Netanyahu’s government appears to be acting irrationally, alienating even Israel’s most loyal allies. The righteous anger that fueled the initial response to Hamas’ October 2023 terror attack has since been overshadowed by Israel’s excessive force. Few now recall that the latest escalation began with Hamas militants attacking southern Israeli towns on October 7, killing 1,200 people — mostly civilians — and taking many hostage. Israel’s response has turned into a prolonged war with massive destruction and heavy civilian casualties in Gaza.

As for the upcoming UN conference, it is unlikely to yield meaningful results. As demonstrated by the war in Ukraine, sanctions have limited effectiveness. Sweeping restrictions on Russia have not resolved the conflict — and few doubt that Israel, a nation used to adversity, can withstand similar pressure. Israel has repeatedly shown it can function autonomously and overcome hardship. Some argue that the Biden administration’s overzealous support for Palestine may have backfired, angering Tel Aviv. Perhaps a different approach was needed. It seems likely that the UN conference will only worsen the situation in Gaza — especially considering that Israel’s most powerful ally remains the United States. Donald Trump has already warned that those who impose sanctions on Israel will face consequences.

It is doubtful that Macron’s initiative stems from a genuine desire to help the Palestinian people. The French president has long sought, with little success, to position France as a leader in Europe. Now, he may see an opportunity to do so by tapping into longstanding undercurrents of antisemitism in European politics — boosting his popularity by casting himself as a savior of Palestinian children.

But will Palestinian children actually be saved? The conference is unlikely to offer real solutions — just as the international gathering in Bern failed to help Ukrainian children.

News.Az