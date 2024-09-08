Yandex metrika counter

Musk on track to become the first trillionaire by 2027

  • Economics
  • Share
Musk on track to become the first trillionaire by 2027

With Elon Musk's wealth growing at an impressive annual rate of 110%, the CEO of Tesla, SpaceX, and X is projected to potentially become the world’s first trillionaire by 2027.

Currently, Musk holds the title of the world’s richest individual, with a net worth of $237 billion, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index. This marks a $13.9 billion drop from his previous total of $251 billion.

Informa Connect Academy utilized the higher figure in its recent report, The 2024 Trillion Dollar Club , to forecast Musk’s potential milestone of reaching trillionaire status by 2027.

The world's richest men that could project to follow Musk to the best the world's trillionaire club, The Guardian reported :

Musk 2027 (110% growth rate).
India's Gautam Adani 2028 (at 123% annual growth rate).
Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang 2028.
Indonesia's Prajogo Pangestu 2028.
LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton's Bernard Arnault 2030.
Meta's Mark Zuckerberg 2028.

The companies with $1 trillion valuations:

Microsoft
Nvidia
Apple
Berkshire Hathaway
The billionaire plateau was first reached in 1916 with Standard Oil's John D. Rockefeller.

The Guardian, a left-wing publication, noted a report that found the richest 1% of the world accounts for more carbon emissions than the poorest 66%.

News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      