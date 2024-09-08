Musk on track to become the first trillionaire by 2027
With Elon Musk's wealth growing at an impressive annual rate of 110%, the CEO of Tesla, SpaceX, and X is projected to potentially become the world’s first trillionaire by 2027.
Currently, Musk holds the title of the world’s richest individual, with a net worth of $237 billion, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index. This marks a $13.9 billion drop from his previous total of $251 billion.
Informa Connect Academy utilized the higher figure in its recent report, The 2024 Trillion Dollar Club , to forecast Musk’s potential milestone of reaching trillionaire status by 2027.
The world's richest men that could project to follow Musk to the best the world's trillionaire club, The Guardian reported :
Musk 2027 (110% growth rate).
India's Gautam Adani 2028 (at 123% annual growth rate).
Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang 2028.
Indonesia's Prajogo Pangestu 2028.
LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton's Bernard Arnault 2030.
Meta's Mark Zuckerberg 2028.
The companies with $1 trillion valuations:
Microsoft
Nvidia
Apple
Berkshire Hathaway
The billionaire plateau was first reached in 1916 with Standard Oil's John D. Rockefeller.
The Guardian, a left-wing publication, noted a report that found the richest 1% of the world accounts for more carbon emissions than the poorest 66%.
Currently, Musk holds the title of the world’s richest individual, with a net worth of $237 billion, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index. This marks a $13.9 billion drop from his previous total of $251 billion.
Informa Connect Academy utilized the higher figure in its recent report, The 2024 Trillion Dollar Club , to forecast Musk’s potential milestone of reaching trillionaire status by 2027.
The world's richest men that could project to follow Musk to the best the world's trillionaire club, The Guardian reported :
Musk 2027 (110% growth rate).
India's Gautam Adani 2028 (at 123% annual growth rate).
Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang 2028.
Indonesia's Prajogo Pangestu 2028.
LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton's Bernard Arnault 2030.
Meta's Mark Zuckerberg 2028.
The companies with $1 trillion valuations:
Microsoft
Nvidia
Apple
Berkshire Hathaway
The billionaire plateau was first reached in 1916 with Standard Oil's John D. Rockefeller.
The Guardian, a left-wing publication, noted a report that found the richest 1% of the world accounts for more carbon emissions than the poorest 66%.